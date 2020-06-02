Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 4,812 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

