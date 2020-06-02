Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total transaction of $5,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,401,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,752,290. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $279.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.71 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $292.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.66.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.