Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 174.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.