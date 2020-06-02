Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,995 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 305.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,602,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,941,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 311,941 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 826,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,373,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

