First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 421 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

Shares of WEX opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.