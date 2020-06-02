First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 39.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Oshkosh by 38.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 13.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.06. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

