First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 162 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

