Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fiore Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of CVE:F opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million and a PE ratio of 53.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.09.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

