FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.90. The company had a trading volume of 372,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,130. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -95.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

