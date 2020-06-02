FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

