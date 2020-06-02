Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.