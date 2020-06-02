Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price

News headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
CVE:TMG opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.
Thermal Energy International Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.