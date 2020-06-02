Extremely Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Stock Price

News headlines about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE:TMG opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Thermal Energy International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 million and a PE ratio of 37.50.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

