Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Express has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at -0.22–0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.22)-($0.18) EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Express has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

