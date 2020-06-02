Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.31. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $2,864,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

