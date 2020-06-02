Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Exantas Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of XAN opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 270.63 and a quick ratio of 270.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exantas Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

