Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

OLA opened at C$3.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.