Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.08.

CM stock opened at C$90.73 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.83.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham bought 2,297 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$87.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,839.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,839. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer bought 2,725 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$620,484.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

