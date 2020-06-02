Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 94,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 120,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.