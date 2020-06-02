Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imaflex Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imaflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of IFX stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. Imaflex has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers agricultural films, including mulch and barrier, compostable, UV-reflective, and intelligent active ingredient films; converter films; industrial products, such as garbage, compostable, and Gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products; and metalized pest repellency films.

