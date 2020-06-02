Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Equitable worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 170,715 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 690,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira acquired 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

