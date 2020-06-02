Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.15.

EQX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

