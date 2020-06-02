Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,648,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.