Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WATT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.93 on Friday. Energous has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.83.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.69%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $44,752.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at $773,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,384 shares of company stock valued at $100,508. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 171.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

