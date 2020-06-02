Energo Price Tops $0.0002 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Energo has a market cap of $102,919.30 and $3.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, Gate.io and CoinEgg. During the last week, Energo has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00041825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.17 or 0.04341790 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00053384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002698 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

