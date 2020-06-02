Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.61.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Endava has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.