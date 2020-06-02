Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

EMR stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

