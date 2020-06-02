Emerald Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $228.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $660.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

