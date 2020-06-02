Emerald Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Athersys by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -1.66. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHX. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.