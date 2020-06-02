Emerald Investment Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 242,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,054,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PDP opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.