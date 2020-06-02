Emerald Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 315,765 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

