Emerald Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

