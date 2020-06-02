Emerald Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

