Emerald Investment Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 457,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

NYSE ATO opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.