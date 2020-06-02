Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,659,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 85,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

