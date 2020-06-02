Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.48. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

