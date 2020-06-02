Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,447,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $302.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.94 and its 200 day moving average is $279.33. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $309.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

