Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,685,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 881,506 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,554.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,156,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 196,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,068,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

