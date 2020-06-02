Emerald Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,873 shares of company stock worth $63,247,303. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -979.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

