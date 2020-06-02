Emerald Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265 shares of company stock valued at $327,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,430.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,337.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,338.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $974.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.