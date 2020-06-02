Emerald Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $296.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

