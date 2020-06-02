ELTCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $27,586.44 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $27,586.44 and approximately $932.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.76 or 0.02034805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029321 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

