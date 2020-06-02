Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

