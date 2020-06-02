Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.