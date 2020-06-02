Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Bank of America upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

