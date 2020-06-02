Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $89,931,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $85,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

