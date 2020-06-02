Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

Netflix stock opened at $424.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

