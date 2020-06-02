Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.