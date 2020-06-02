Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.