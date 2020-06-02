Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 675 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $858,681,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

American Express stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.