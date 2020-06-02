Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

